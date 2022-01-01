Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid join other Team India members to enthusiastically ring in the New Year

Test captain Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid joined other members of Team India to ring in the New Year with enthusiastic celebrations in South Africa.

India finished 2021 on a high after overpowering South Africa in Centurion in the opening match of the three-Test series, and will look to carry the momentum into the second Test starting in Johannesburg on January 3.

Ravichandran Ashwin gave fans a glimpse of the New Year celebrations in the Indian camp by sharing a picture on his Twitter handle. Kohli, Dravid, Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, and other team members are seen having a gala time together.

Ashwin shared the following post and captioned it:

New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear

Anushka Sharma also posted a photo of herself along with Kohli and expressed gratitude for all the happiness in 2021.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity. ❤️ We hope everyone is blessed with joy and happiness this new year. We send you our love and positivity. ❤️ https://t.co/ZI3DU0JD5m

Cricket fraternity sends New Year wishes to fans

Several members of the cricketing fraternity took to their social media handles to wish their fans a Happy New Year.

Here are some of the posts:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag 2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 https://t.co/tUO8COrIU8

Ravi Shastri @RaviShastriOfc #HappyNewYear!



Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial . May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you 🙏🏻 #HappyNewYear!Getting into 2022 be like…thanks for the dance tips @RanveerOfficial. May 2022 be a wonderful, healthy, and inspiring year for each of you 🙏🏻 https://t.co/EvyTa7Ev4V

Brian Lara @BrianLara Another year filled with great memories! Thank you to all who played a part in making 2021 a year to remember.



Let’s have a FANTASTIC 2022!🥂 Another year filled with great memories! Thank you to all who played a part in making 2021 a year to remember.Let’s have a FANTASTIC 2022!🥂 https://t.co/GA7m7yXolD

Jason Gillespie 🌱 @dizzy259 Hope this year is better for everyone.

Stay safe. Look after each other.

#2022 Hope this year is better for everyone.Stay safe. Look after each other.#2022

Ben Duckett @BenDuckett1 Happy New Year everyone, here’s to an even better 2022 🙏🏼😘 Happy New Year everyone, here’s to an even better 2022 🙏🏼😘 https://t.co/VeXLxlEfxS

Rohit Sharma rested with T20 World Cup in mind, says Chetan Sharma

Chief selector Chetan Sharma has said Rohit Sharma, who is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, has been left out of the squad for the ODI series in South Africa to allow him time to regain full fitness.

"This is the only reason we decided that Rohit goes and does his rehab, work on his fitness, work on his muscles. There is so much cricket happening. No player wishes for an injury, everybody wants to play, nobody gets injured intentionally. And that was the reason to stop Rohit from these three matches, that he is 100 per cent fit, there is a T20 World Cup in front of you, there are important series in front of you, that is the reason. We had a good chat with Rohit, all selectors had a good chat with Rohit and that is the reason he is not going to South Africa and KL is the captain," Sharma said.

India ODI squad for 3-match series against South Africa

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

Also Read Article Continues below

The ODI series will commence on January 19 in Paarl.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan