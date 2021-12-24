"Very tough for Rahane to get into the XI" - Ashish Nehra on the team for the first Test against South Africa

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has weighed in on the Indian team's composition for the first Test against South Africa, and said it will be "very tough" for veteran Ajinkya Rahane to be picked in the XI.

Rahane, who is struggling for form, had a poor first Test against New Zealand last month. The 33-year-old sat out of the second Test due to a hamstring strain.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

"It'll be very tough for Ajinkya Rahane to get into the XI. Team management has to solve the issue. Virat's (Kohli) form also hasn't been a wonderful one, however you wouldn't say you should drop him. The same is the case with (Cheteshwar) Pujara. But Rahane is behind those two. He skippered in the first Test against New Zealand, but was dropped once Kohli came in. So, whether India plays with 5 or 6 batters, it'll not be easy for Rahane to find a place for the first Test against South Africa."

Following his poor run of form, Rahane was relieved of his role as Test vice-captain. Fellow Mumbai batter Rohit Sharma was named Kohli's deputy in the longest format of the game.

"My three pacers for the first Test would be Bumrah, Shami and Siraj" - Ashish Nehra

Md Siraj during training

Nehra picked his pacers of choice for the first Test.

"If I had to choose my three fast bowlers for the first Test, I would go with Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami and Md Siraj. Yes, Ishant Sharma has that experience of playing 100 Test matches, but the way Siraj has bowled and the aggression he has shown has been brilliant. That I am keeping him ahead of Ishant and Umesh (Yadav), who have done exceedingly well, goes to show that India don't lack quality pacers," Nehra said.

The first Test begins in Centurion on Sunday, December 26.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan