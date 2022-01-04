"Not entirely shocking that they were all out for 202" - Sanjay Manjrekar feels India have weakened with the absence of Virat Kohli in the 2nd Test 

Ex-Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar commented on India's average batting performance on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa. He conceded that he wasn't surprised with India being all out for just 202 runs. The 56-year-old feels that visitors seemed like a 'weakened' side after losing skipper Virat Kohli due to a back spasm injury before the game.

India crumbled to 202 in 63.1 overs after electing to bat first on a bouncy Johannesburg track. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal provided a steady start to the innings. But the Proteas bowlers soon struck in quick succession to put India on the backfoot. Middle-order woes continued and it looked as if they were in dire need of their red-ball captain Virat Kohli.

While reviewing Day 1 with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar opined that he wasn't entirely shocked to see India's batting performance. However, he pointed out the flickering nature of the pitch and the alarming form of South African batters. The former cricketer feels that India will still fancy their chances. Manjrekar said:

"India considerably weakened with the absence of Kohli and the fact that few of their batters have been out of form. It was not entirely shocking to that they were all out for 202 considering that this pitch is strange. India don't have much more on board but they'll fancy their chances considering the batting of South Africa and kind of spice that we have on the surface."

Don't think few Indian batters are making their lives easier while playing shorter length deliveries: Sanjay Manjrekar

Prolonging their dull run of form, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed cheaply on Day 1. Seamer Duanne Olivier sent both veterans back to the pavilion on consecutive deliveries. Pujara scored a painstaking three runs of 33 balls while Rahane got out on a golden duck.

Manjrekar analyzed both Pujara and Rahane's dismissals. He indicated that Indian batters need to address the issues against short-of-length deliveries.

"The dismissals of Pujara and Rahane - both, you could see the reaction - were surprised with the extra bounce. But I don't think that a lot of the Indian batters are making their lives easier with the way they play the short of length deliveries. Both those balls to Rahane and Pujara were short of length - typical South African hit the deck kind of length," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo.

Daryll Cullinan, a former South African great, was also part of the conversation. He opined that Rahane has indecisive footwork and doesn't like too much bounce. While stating that the former Indian vice-skipper needed to prepare well for South African conditions, Cullinan imparted:

"Maybe Rahane has indecisive footwork. I think he battles it from a confidence point of view. I don't think he likes the bounce. It was reflex jab from him. Should I ? Shouldn't I? And for a man with experience who has scored runs around the world, he should be in a better situation. He should know coming to South Africa, you have to prepare well."

With the hosts 35-1 at Stumps, the Indian bowling unit will be eager to replicate their heroics from the first Test. They will look to ensure a first innings lead at Johannesburg. Day 2 of the second Test will begin at 1:30 a.m. IST on Tuesday (January 4).

