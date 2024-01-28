South Africa Women create history, beat Australia Women for the first time in international cricket

South Africa Women created history on Sunday, January 28, defeating Australia Women by six wickets in the second T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. This is South Africa’s first ever win over Australia in women’s cricket.

Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat first in the match. South Africa Women bowlers, however, did well to restrict the hosts to 142/6. The visitors then chased down the target in 19 overs to create history.

Sunday’s match was the 24th time Australia and South Africa had clashed in women’s cricket (ODIs and T20Is). The two sides featured in a tied ODI in 2016.

South African Women skipper Laura Wolvaardt led the team’s chase, remaining unbeaten on 58 off 53 balls, an impressive knock featuring six fours. The skipper and Tazmin Brits (41 off 28) added 75 for the first wicket before the latter fell to Tahlia McGrath.

Marizanne Kapp also contributed a handy 20 off 18 balls. Sune Luus (1) and Anneke Bosch (11) perished to Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner respectively. Wolvaardt, though, guided the team past the finish line in the company of Chloe Tryon (4*).

Masabata Klaas shines with 2/16 as South Africa Women restrict Australia

Earlier, South African pacer Masabata Klaas impressed with 2/16 from three overs as the visitors restricted Australia to 142/6. She got the big wicket of opposition skipper Alyssa Healy (29 off 24 balls) and also had Phoebe Litchfield caught at deep cover for 2.

Klaas also had a big role to play in the run out of Beth Mooney (13) as she deflected a hit from Healy onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end, with Mooney out of her crease.

Apart from Klaas, Marizanne Kapp (1/22) was also economical, while Nadine de Klerk registered figures of 1/24 from her four overs. Ayabonga Khaka was taken for 50 in her four overs, but the other bowlers ensured Australia did not reach 150.

For the hosts, the hard-hitting Grace Harris top-scored with 31* off 18. She hit three fours and a six in her knock as Australia took 18 runs off Khaka's final over of the innings.

Harris’ effort, however, was in vain as Wolvaardt played a captain’s knock under pressure to take South Africa Women home.

