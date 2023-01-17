South Africa Women’s T20I Tri Series 2023: Full schedule of matches with venues and timings in IST

India Women, South Africa Women and West Indies Women will feature in a T20I tri-series in South Africa from January 19 to February 2. The tri-series in South Africa is being seen as a preparatory series, keeping the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in South Africa from February 10 to 26.

A total of seven matches will be played in the tournament as part of the tri-series. The three sides will play each other twice in the round-robin stage. The top two teams will then meet in the final on February 2. All the games, including the final, will be held at the Buffalo Park in East London.

The tri-series will be followed by the Women's T20 World Cup in which South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are in Group A. India and West Indies have been placed in Group B with England, Ireland and Pakistan.

Full South Africa Women’s T20I Tri Series 2023 schedule

Below is the full schedule for the South Africa Women’s T20I Tri Series 2023 with timings in IST.

January 19: South Africa Women vs India Women, 1st Match, Buffalo Park, East London

January 21: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd Match, Buffalo Park, East London

January 23: India Women vs West Indies Women, 3rd Match, Buffalo Park, East London

January 25: South Africa Women vs West Indies Women, 4th Match, Buffalo Park, East London

January 28: South Africa Women vs India Women, 5th Match, Buffalo Park, East London

January 30: West Indies Women vs India Women, 6th Match, Buffalo Park, East London

February 2: TBC vs TBC, Final, Buffalo Park, East London

Following the conclusion of the tri-series in South Africa, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will kick-off with the first game between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women in Newlands, Cape Town on February 10.

