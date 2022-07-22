"Speaks of selection inconsistencies" - Twiteratti react as India pick Sanju Samson ahead of Ishan Kishan in 1st ODI vs WI

Team India have picked Sanju Samson over Ishan Kishan for the first ODI against West Indies on July 22 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.
This is Samson's first ODI game since his debut last year. The Kerala-born cricketer made his debut against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. He scored a run-a-ball 46 in that game, however, the Men in Blue ended up on the losing side.
Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions from fans on social media on the wicketkeeper-batter's inclusion in the side. While some were happy with Samson's inclusion, many slammed Rahul Dravid-led management for not selecting Kishan.
Here are some of the reactions:
Sanju Samson was also part of the first ODI against England but didn't get to play the game.
Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has scored 88 runs in the three ODIs he has played so far at a strike rate of 107.31. He has been the go-to player in the shortest format of the game.
India get off to a flying start against West Indies
Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the side in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, got the tourists off to a flying start alongside Shubman Gill.
The duo were happy to play their shots as West Indies' new ball bowlers lacked penetration. The hosts struggled to hit the right areas as Gill and Shubman found boundaries with ease.
At the time of writing, the visiting side were well placed at 88/0 at the end of the 12th over. Gill has reached his half-century with Dhawan batting on 33.
The two batters will hope to stitch together a big partnership and build a platform for the hitters to capitalize in the death overs.
India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna