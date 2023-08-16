"Spell against Shane Watson, 6 against Afghanistan will never be forgotten"- Twitter reacts as Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

Wahab Riaz has announced retirement from all formats of international cricket today. The Pakistan fast bowler represented his nation in 27 Test matches, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is.

Riaz was a member of the Pakistan squad that participated in the ICC World Cup 2011, 2015 and 2019. He is best-remembered for his five-wicket haul against India in 2011 World Cup semifinal, fiery spell against Shane Watson in 2015 World Cup quarterfinal and a six under pressure in the 2019 World Cup group stage match against Afghanistan.

Announcing his retirement from international cricket, Wahab Riaz wrote on Twitter earlier today:

"Stepping off the international pitch. After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Wahab retiring from international cricket:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking back at the top moments of Wahab Riaz's international career

As mentioned earlier, Wahab's top moments in international cricket came at the grand stage of Cricket World Cup 2011. He took only one five-wicket haul in his ODI career, and that spell of 5/46 came against India in the semifinal of the 2011 World Cup. Wahab dismissed Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan in that match.

Four years later, when Pakistan were defending a target of 214 runs in the quarterfinal against Australia, Riaz bagged the wickets of David Warner and Michael Clarke besides troubling Shane Watson with some deadly bouncers. Poor fielding did not allow Wahab to finish with better figures. He ended the match with figures of 2/54 in nine overs.

In the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Wahab Riaz showed off his batting talent by coming out to bat at number nine in a tense run-chase against Afghanistan and scoring 15 runs off nine balls. He smashed one six in his unbeaten cameo as Pakistan won the game by three wickets with two balls remaining.

Poll : Is Wahab Riaz the most underrated match-winner of Pakistan? Yes No 0 votes