Aakash Chopra has criticized Sri Lanka's batting for their capitulation in their 2023 World Cup league-stage loss against India.

The Men in Blue set the Lankan Lions a 358-run target in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. Kusal Mendis and company were then bowled out for a paltry 55 to lose the game by a whopping 302 runs and virtually be eliminated from the tournament.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Sri Lanka's batters fell like ninepins. He said (6:20):

"What should I say about their batting? Tu chal main aayi - you get a feeling like that. Spend some time at least on the pitch, then only runs will be scored. Extremely ordinary."

The former India opener highlighted that the 1996 World Cup champions' capitulation in their last two games against Rohit Sharma and company reflects their drastic fall. He elaborated:

"You lost to Afghanistan - it's okay, but you defeated England - well done. But 55 here and 50 in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka, once a great team as they won in 1996 and used to reach every semi-final after that, and then this is what has happened."

Chopra pointed out that Sri Lanka are completely surrendering against India. He added that it's very strange as it seems like they won't compete at all.

"He might become a part of the Lucknow Super Giants team" - Aakash Chopra on Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka picked up a five-wicket haul against India. [P/C: AP]

Reflecting on Sri Lanka's bowling, Aakash Chopra reckons Dilshan Madushanka's consistent performances in the ongoing World Cup will earn him an Indian Premier League contract and potentially with the Lucknow Super Giants. He stated (5:55):

"Madushanka is bowling extremely well. He is very good. I feel he will get an IPL contract. I feel he might become a part of the Lucknow Super Giants team. There is a strong possibility that he is seen going in that direction or some other team."

The reputed commentator added that Dushmantha Chameera was the only other Sri Lankan bowler to make an impression. He said:

"He bowled extremely well but the sharpness was not seen in the rest of the bowling, barring Dushmantha Chameera. He dropped a catch, fell on his shoulder, and would have faced some difficulties, but he was good."

Madushanka, who registered figures of 5/80 in 10 overs, is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 18 scalps to his name. Chameera was the only other Sri Lankan bowler to pick up a wicket in Thursday's game, returning figures of 1/71 in his 10 overs.

Poll : Will Dilshan Madushanka be acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes