"Sport doesn't see what age you're until you're fit and dedicated" - Sheldon Jackson seeks inspiration from Jaydev Unadkat

Saurashtra stalwart Sheldon Jackson believes that age shouldn't matter as long as the player has the right fitness level and dedication needed to play the game. There has been a lot of talk about how age is considered a factor when selecting players for the Indian team from domestic cricket.

However, Jackson gave the example of his Saurashtra teammate and captain Jaydev Unadkat, who kept on toiling in domestic cricket for years. Unadkat finally got his second Test call-up after 12 years of making his debut for India.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sheldon Jackson also spoke about England veteran James Anderson, who became the No.1 ranked Test bowler at the age of 40. He said:

"I strongly feel that the sport doesn't suggest what colour you are, how old you are, how young you are. The sport only knows how dedicated and hard-working you are. Jaydev Unadkat came back into the Indian team right? So age has nothing to do with sport as long as you're fit and dedicated to it. Look at Anderson. He is No.1 bowler at the age of 40."

Sheldon Jackson @ShelJackson27 Congratulations Boii no one deserves this call up more than you. You deserve every bit of success coming your way @JUnadkat Congratulations Boii no one deserves this call up more than you. You deserve every bit of success coming your way @JUnadkat 🦁 https://t.co/Crbxb9vgGa

Sheldon Jackson also opened up on the way Jaydev Unadkat has been bowling ever since that India call-up. Recalling Unadkat's devastating spell against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy where he picked up a hat-trick, Jackson added:

"He (Unadkat) always had the hunger to wear that baggy blue cap of India. You could make that out as even when you expect a tired spell, he was there giving his best. When he returned from the Indian team to face Delhi, his confidence was so high that you felt this guy is going to eat you up. He is humble but also confident, exactly what you need in a captain."

Sheldon Jackson on other stars in the Saurashtra team

Apart from Jaydev Unadkat, Sheldon Jackson also heaped praise on left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya and bowling all-rounder Chirag Jani. In Unadkat's absence, Sakariya stepped up and was simply sensational, picking up 27 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2022/23 as Saurashtra won the title.

Jani has also shown glimpses of why he can be groomed as an all-rounder on a higher level. On this, Jackson stated:

"In Jaydev and Chetan, we are lucky to have two left-arm seamers who are very skillful and will set the batters in their trap. Chetan is definitely catching up in the skills department, but don't be surprised if you see him escalate to new levels in the next couple of years. Even all-rounder Chirag Jani. He is just something else. Tha kind of talent that he has, he can go places."

With a great mix of youth and experience, it seems like Saurashtra may dominate Indian domestic cricket for quite some time.

