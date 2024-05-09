Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka announced a strong 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A, starting June 1. Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will lead the side with Charith Asalanka named as his deputy.

Their Test and ODI captains, Dhananjaya De Silva and Kusal Mendis, respectively, are also part of the star-studded lineup. Meanwhile, the roster also boasts veteran experience in all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who will be playing his sixth T20 World Cup.

Apart from Asalanka, and Kusal Mendia, the Lions' batting is further bolstered by Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis's presence. Former skipper Dasun Shanaka joins De Silva and Mathews as all-rounders, while Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, and Matheesha Pathirana form the pace attack.

Coming to the spinners, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage will be the primary options, along with Hasaranga and De Silva.

Sri Lanka won the 2014 edition, defeating India in the grand finale. However, they have struggled since, missing the semi-final berth in the previous three T20 World Cups in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

Yet, their recent form in the shortest format has been impressive, winning a hatrick of series against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will be part of Group D with South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal, with the top two teams progressing to the Super Eight stage.

They will begin their 2024 campaign with a high-octane clash against South Africa in New York on June 3. The squad is slated to depart for the mega event on May 14.

Sri Lanka squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka.

Traveling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.

