Sri Lanka announce 17-member Test squad for New Zealand tour

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee on Friday, February 24, announced a 17-member squad for the two-match Test series in New Zealand. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the team, which is set to depart the island nation on February 27.

The visitors will play a two-day warm-up game at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 4-5 ahead of the two-Test series. The opening game will be played at the same venue from March 9-13, while the second Test is scheduled to take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, which starts on March 17.

Interestingly, Wanindu Hasaranga didn’t find a place in the squad. The 25-year-old spinner recently withdrew himself from the ongoing PSL 2023 to manage his workload.

Sri Lanka aim to script history in New Zealand

The visitors will look to register history in New Zealand by winning a Test series after 29 years. The Islanders last won a two-Test series 1-0 in New Zealand in 1994/95.

Since then, the Lions have toured the island nation on six occasions. The visits resulted in five series losses while one series ended in a draw. The two teams last played a Test series in Sri Lanka in 2019, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

For the uninitiated, eighth-placed Blackcaps are out of the race in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) race for the top two spots.

Meanwhile, Lanka are placed third with five wins, behind second-placed India and table-toppers Australia. The Islanders are in a race with fourth-placed South Africa for a second-place finish.

Sri Lanka last played a Test series against Pakistan at home in 2020, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps are playing in the ongoing second Test against England. The hosts are 1-0 down in the two-Test series.

Sri Lanka squad for the New Zealand tour: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Nishan Madushka, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

