Sri Lanka Cricket employee found to be Covid positive on the occasion of the 1st T20I 

A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) employee associated with the media has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The person in question works in the press box at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

He was found to have contracted the virus a few hours before the commencement of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The SLC personnel underwent an antigen test at the stadium prior to the game.

Following the outcome of the result, the positive case was tracked down. The press box operations were shut down as a result, upon the instructions directed by the Ministry of health.

The SLC employee who tested positive is currently undergoing medical protocols pertaining to Covid 19, Sri Lanka Cricket claimed in a statement

Press Box expected to be operational in 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka

The press box is slated to be functional starting from the second T20I, which will take place on Tuesday (June 27).

This marks the second instance of coronavirus making an impact during the tour. Initially, a couple of positive cases in the Sri Lanka camp resulted in the rescheduling of the tour altogether.

Batting coach Grant Flower, a team analyst and reserve batsman, was reported to have tested positive. The tour only kicked off after both sets of teams completed the mandate quarantine period. The Indian contingent had arrived from their home nation while the Sri Lankan squad arrived from England.

Sri Lanka are currently derailing their chase after a promising start. The hosts had pulled things back with impressive bowling at the death. They held an Indian onslaught in the final overs and restricted them to 164-5. Suryakumar Yadav struck a sublime fifty, but the innings lacked finesse with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya struggling in the end.

Sri Lanka need 101 runs in 60 balls.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/gvBhNd4dFT — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 25, 2021

Four different Indian bowlers have struck to add pressure to the batting unit. After compiling 46 runs in the powerplay, the constant departures have led to the added pressure of the asking run rate.

