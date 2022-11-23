Sri Lanka Cricket hands Chamika Karunaratne a 1-year suspension for breaching player clauses at T20 World Cup 2022 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has been banned from all forms of cricket for one year.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to violations against him after he was found breaching several player clauses during the recent T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

An inquiry was launched by the cricketing board, which comprised a three-member panel. They came to a decision in accordance with the offenses committed by the player.

The panel, in a report prepared after the hearing, recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC that Karunaratne be handed a punishment that does not hinder his cricketing career.

A statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket read:

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that at the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, Mr. Karunaratne had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him."

The statement continued:

"Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year."

After input from the three-member panel, the Executive Committee eventually decided to hand a one-year suspension with a strong warning, so that the violations are not repeated in the future. The all-rounder has also been fined $5000 for his actions.

Danushka Gunathilaka also remains suspended by SLC

The specific breaches committed by Karunaratne are yet to be divulged by Sri Lanka Cricket. He provided balance to the playing XI and played in all of the team's matches at the tournament in Australia, barring their Super 12 clash against Afghanistan.

It is to be noted that he was recently released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. He failed to muster a single appearance in the previous campaign after being roped in for his base price of ₹50 lakh.

Danushka Gunathilaka, meanwhile, has also been embroiled in controversy. The batter is facing some serious allegations and was recently granted bail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney. He remains suspended by the board.

Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella were earlier reprimanded by the board for a bio-bubble breach during a tour of England in July 2021.

