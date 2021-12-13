Sri Lanka Cricket rope in Mahela Jayawardene as Consultant Coach 

Sri Lanka Cricket have brought in former captain Mahela Jayawardene as a consultant coach for their national team. The 44-year-old has joined on a one-year deal and will assume the role from January 1, 2022.

He will oversee the development and track the progress of the national team in different formats. Jayawardene is also expected to provide strategic advice for players who will be at the high-performance center. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, said:

"We are extremely happy that Mahela is joining the National Team for an extended role, especially given the context that Sri Lanka has a heavy international calendar during the year 2022. Mahela’s contributions during the first round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup became invaluable for the overall performances of our team in the concluded event."

Jayawardene was appointed as a consultant for the Sri lanka U-19 team as part of their 2022 U-19 World Cup preparation in July 2021. He is expected to continue in that role in addition to coaching the senior team as well.

He was appointed in the same capacity to guide Sri Lanka through the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. The former captain, however, opted to leave mid-way through the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue.

Exciting opportunity to work with the national cricketers and coaches: Jayawardene

The former batter has carved a niche as a coach in his relatively short career with numerous accolades in T20 Leagues around the world. He won titles with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and even secured the maiden Hundred trophy as well earlier this year. Jayawardene said:

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with the national cricketers and coaches in our various development squads, including the U19 and A Team teams, to help us do justice to the enormous cricketing talent and potential in Sri Lanka."

The former Sri Lankan captain added:

“I am very passionate about Sri Lankan cricket and believe that with a coordinated and focused team effort, taking a holistic approach working across all age groups, we can achieve consistent success in the future. My main role will be supporting our team of national coaches and support staff in terms of our preparation and strategic-thinking during the coming year.”

Mahela Jayawardena @MahelaJay Very interesting picks and none picks @LPLT20 draft last evening.. difficult for a country to progress when you take one step forward and 5 steps backwards.. @OfficialSLC should not forget this is a domestic tournament to develop genuine talent

Sri Lanka's preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup will be a big challenge for Jayawardene. However, his first assignment will be Sri Lanka's tour of Australia in February 2022.

