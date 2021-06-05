Sri Lanka Cricket sets new deadline for players to sign contracts - Reports 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reportedly extended the deadline for players to sign their new contracts to Sunday (June 6).

None of the Sri Lankan cricketers initially agreed with the board, but a report by the Daily News claims that only four senior players are currently in disagreement. According to sources, these cricketers want higher salaries than what the SLC has promised them.

New contracts for Sri Lanka’s cricketers has been a bone of contention. Several players will get pay cuts with Mathews losing USD 50,000. Karunaratne will lose 30k while Lakmal will miss out 45k. Players want formula on which Contract Grades were done explained. Won’t sign until. pic.twitter.com/v3pdswwT2W — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) May 15, 2021

A senior official privy to the development informed the Daily News on Friday (June 4) that the senior players were holding the juniors back from signing the contracts. The board has extended the deadline to help them make up their mind. The official said:

“We have offered a pretty decent scheme for the players including the seniors. We can see some senior players holding back the juniors to demand a higher payment than what we offered. Anyway, they have been given a time until June 6 to finalise and to come out with their decision either to agree for the present scheme or to play for the other option which will be based on tour by tour."

"According to reliable sources, only four senior players are in disagreement and they are convincing the other players to remain from signing the contracts until they come to a compromise." https://t.co/36sIAkFNOB — Island Cricket (@IslandCricket) June 5, 2021

Sri Lanka set to tour England without senior players

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has ignored senior cricketers amid the dispute. Earlier today, the board announced a 24-man squad, led by Kusal Perera, for the ODIs and T20Is against England.

Selectors have called back the quartet of Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Oshada Fernando and Kasun Rajitha for the England tour. However, they have continued to keep the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal out of the squad.

After snapping their losing streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will have the momentum on their side when they take the field against England.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee