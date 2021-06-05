Sri Lanka name 24-man squad for ODIs and T20Is against England 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming tour of England, which includes the experienced quartet of Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Oshada Fernando and Kasun Rajitha.

The Islanders are scheduled to visit the United Kingdom to play three T20Is and three ODIs later this month.

Kusal Perera will lead Sri Lanka in both formats. As per Lakehouse Daily News, the 24-man squad is subject to approval by Sri Lanka's Sports Minister.

With the aim of registering their first series win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the selectors have called back a few experienced players.

Here's the full Sri Lankan squad for the England tour.

Sri Lanka's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando and Ishan Jayaratne.

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for T20I and ODI series against England. #cricket #ENGvSL https://t.co/bYUF6WXqQs — Cricket Times (@CricketTimesHQ) June 5, 2021

Sri Lanka include four uncapped players in their squad for England tour

The T20I series will help Sri Lankan selectors finalize a few names for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Hence, the selection committee has included four uncapped players in the squad — Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Charith Asalanka and Shiran Fernando.

Sri Lanka's England tour will begin on June 18 with a practice game against Kent. The Islanders will play one more practice match before locking horns with England in a three-match T20I series.

England to host New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India as they announce an action-packed summer schedule.



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2021

The subsequent three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. It will be interesting to see if Sri Lanka can manage to trounce England on their home soil.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds in answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee