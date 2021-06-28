Sri Lanka cricketers land in trouble after alleged bio-bubble breach in England

Sri Lanka have grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons, with some of their players under investigation for a bio-bubble breach in England. Sri Lanka cricketers Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis are under investigation after a video of them from a night out went viral on social media.

The duo were seen roaming the streets of Durham after Sri Lanka lost the final T20I on Sunday night. Both Dickwella and Mendis played in the game as England trounced Sri Lanka by 89 runs.

A report from PTI provided the latest update on the developments, revealing Sri Lanka Cricket are investigating the breach.

Familiar faces in Durham tonight, enjoying their tour! Obviously not here to play cricket, this video was taken at 23.28 Sunday. Disappointing performance by these cricket players but not forgetting to enjoy their night at Durham. RIP #SrilankaCricket #KusalMendis #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/eR15CWHMQx — Nazeer Nisthar (@NazeerNisthar) June 28, 2021

After a video of the duo went viral on social media, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) chief Shammi Silva reacted to it, confirming an investigation was underway. The SLC will now investigate whether the duo breached the bio-secure bubble or not.

Sri Lanka duo likely to isolate for two weeks

So here’s what we know so far. Players were allowed to go out in Cardiff for a coffee, but in Durham the city was out of bounds as COVID cases were high. Possibly a 3rd player involved. They will be isolated for 2 weeks plus a fine by Uk govt. It’s confirmed the city is Durham. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) June 28, 2021

Providing more details on the incident, popular journalist Rex Clementine revealed that an unnamed third player may have been involved in the breach as well. According to him, the controversy has arisen after players were allowed to go out in Cardiff, but exploring Durham wasn’t allowed due to the COVID-19 situation prevalent in the region.

Clementine confirmed that the guilty players would have to be isolated for two weeks. He also stated that the UK government is likely to impose a fine as well.

The possible unavailability of Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella, and the rumors of a bio-bubble breach, come at the worst possible time for the Lankans. The side have attracted heavy criticism from former players after they were thrashed 3-0 in the recent T20I series against England.

The 3-match ODI series between the two teams is set to begin soon. The first ODI takes place on Tuesday at Chester-le-Street.

