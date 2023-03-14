Sri Lanka to host Ireland for two Tests in April

Cricket Ireland has announced that the men's team will play two Tests in Sri Lanka this April. The development comes as a tweak to the initial schedule as Sri Lanka were to host the Irishmen for two ODIs and a one-off Test. Instead, the tourists will partake in a couple of Tests in Galle.

The tour dates will not change, with the scheduled arrival of the Irish squad being April 9 and their departure on the 29. They have so far played only three Tests, having made their debut in 2018 against Pakistan in Dublin. Their other two came against Afghanistan and England; however, they have suffered defeats in all of them.

Cricket Ireland @cricketireland SCHEDULE CHANGE



Cricket Ireland and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed to a schedule change for the April tour. The tour will now consist of a two-match Test series:



☘️🏏 SCHEDULE CHANGECricket Ireland and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed to a schedule change for the April tour. The tour will now consist of a two-match Test series: bit.ly/3yDE7gN #BackingGreen ☘️🏏 👉 SCHEDULE CHANGECricket Ireland and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed to a schedule change for the April tour. The tour will now consist of a two-match Test series: bit.ly/3yDE7gN#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 https://t.co/z8vqW196nY

High Performance Director at Cricket Ireland Richard Holdsworth revealed that Sri Lanka cricket board suggested a change in schedule and they agreed, given they have plenty of white-ball games leading up to the World Cup in India. As quoted on the official website:

"When we were approached by Sri Lanka Cricket about the possibility of a change to the schedule, our immediate thoughts were around our white-ball priority, given the potential 50-over World Cup qualification later this year still being a tangible outcome. Talking through our priorities and their priorities, we agreed to the late change given that the Test series is preceded by six white-ball matches in Bangladesh, and followed by three further ODIs after we return home."

"Exposing our playing group to an extended period in Asian conditions will be beneficial to their development and given the World Cup this year is in India, the more exposure to these conditions, the better – despite it being a different format."

The Irishmen will first visit Bangladesh for three ODIs, three T20Is, and a Test, starting on March 18.

Irish Cricketers @IrishCricketers



(And of course the first man for Ireland!!)



#IREvPAK Kevin O'Brien is the 105th man to score a Test Match century on debut(And of course the first man for Ireland!!) Kevin O'Brien is the 105th man to score a Test Match century on debut(And of course the first man for Ireland!!)#IREvPAK https://t.co/e0vLZn38XU

Ireland squad for Sri Lanka tour

Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Schedule

• 16-20 April: Sri Lanka Men v Ireland Men – Test Match (Galle)

• 24-28 April: Sri Lanka Men v Ireland Men – Test Match (Galle)

Poll : 0 votes