Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named two 18-member squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. The two sides are currently embroiled in a two-match Test series.

The two sides will square off in a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20I matches after the conclusion of this Test match to round off the tour.

Ace fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera will miss both series as he is still recovering from an ankle injury. The onus will be on Lahiru Kumara to lead the pace attack in his absence.

Meanwhile, senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews has made a comeback into the ODI squad after almost two years in the wilderness. Matthews has been in superb form in the red-ball format and will hope to translate his form into 50-over cricket as the Lankan Lions seek direct entry into the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka are currently in 10th place in the Super League standings with 77 points. They will hope to accumulate as many points as possible in the ODI series against New Zealand to bolster their chances of direct qualification into the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking of the T20I squad, Kusal Perera has been recalled to the side after a year. Dasun Shanaka will continue as the skipper in both formats. Kusal Mendis will be his deputy in ODI matches, while Wanindu Hasaranga will handle the responsibility in the T20I format.

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk, vc), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Lasith Croospulle, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, and Pramod Madushan.

