Sri Lanka schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Sri Lanka match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Sri Lanka will kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on June 3 against South Africa in New York. They'll face the Proteas, modern rivals Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Nepal in Group D.

The match against Bangladesh will be played on June 7 in Dallas. The two teams' World Cup encounters have been nothing short of dramatic. Even the 2023 World Cup match had an extra spice because of Angelo Mathews' time-out controversy. In 13 T20Is between the two teams overall, Sri Lanka have won nine while Bangladesh have emerged victorious four times.

The Lankans will then play Nepal on June 11 in Lauderhill and complete the group stage against the Netherlands in Saint Lucia on June 23.

The West Indies and the USA are co-hosting the tournament between June 1 and 29. Twenty teams, divided into four groups, will participate. Group D teams will see matches in both countries, unlike the other groups.

The top two teams in each group will move ahead to the Super 8 stage, where their opponents will be pre-decided based on the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s seeding criteria. It will commence on June 19. The two semi-finals will be played on June 26 and 27 followed by the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Sri Lanka finished fourth in their groups in both the 2022 and 2021 T20 World Cups, failing to qualify for the semi-finals. However, they will likely bring a pretty strong side to the Caribbean in hopes of recreating their 2014 title win.

It'll be the first big assignment for the newly appointed T20 captain Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Match 4: June 3 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa, New York

Match 15: June 7 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dallas

Match 23: June 11 - Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Lauderhill

Match 38: June 23 - Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands, Saint Lucia

