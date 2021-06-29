Sri Lanka tighten bio-bubble rules after breach; restrict players to hotel and ground 

Sri Lanka Cricket has come down hard on its players and staff after a bio-bubble breach was reported in England. Players on the tour will now only be allowed to travel from the hotel to the ground and back as the board tightened its bubble regulations.

Popular journalist Rex Clementine disclosed the latest updates, revealing the changes enforced by Sri Lanka after the breach.

Sri Lankans had certain relaxed bubble rules like they could go for a run along the river in Durham or go for a takeaway place in Cardiff within the radius of one kilometer. But all that has been taken out now. Players will be restricted to hotel and ground. Decision by SLC. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) June 29, 2021

According to him, Sri Lanka players earlier were in a relaxed bubble where they could go out for a run or pick up food from takeaway restaurants in Durham and Cardiff. However, the recent controversy has put an end to all that, with Sri Lanka Cricket choosing to go with stringent bio-bubble guidelines in light of the breach.

The Sri Lanka team begin their 3-match ODI series against England today. The final game of the series takes place on July 4 in Bristol, with the traveling contingent set to arrive in Sri Lanka by July 5.

Suspended trio to land in Sri Lanka today

UL504 will land at Katunayake in a few hours and on board are 3 cricketers who were expelled from UK. SLC has put the foot down. The board has flown the players business class in last 25 years. These three were given economy. They will face the music after 14 days of quarantine. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) June 29, 2021

The change in regulation comes hours after Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella were suspended and sent home for breaching the bio-bubble in the UK.

Sri Lanka Cricket shared their plan of action in a statement after a Twitter video of Mendis and Dickwella outside the bio-bubble went viral on Sunday.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, and batsman Danushka Gunathilaka will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect. This decision was taken following a preliminary inquiry conducted over a Video posted on Social Media in which the said three players can be seen outside their designated hotel," SLC said in a statement.

Clementine sensationally revealed the trio was flown back in economy class, which is something Sri Lanka Cricket had not done for 25 years. The suspended trio will now quarantine for 14 days before being investigated for the breach.

Edited by Sai Krishna