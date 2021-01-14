Sri Lanka v England playing XI and toss updates for the 1st Test – January 14 to 18

Sri Lanka will host England in the first of the two Tests starting on Thursday at the Galle International Stadium. The island nation will resume playing at home for the first time since the same series got postponed by COVID-19 in March-April last year.

After suffering a humiliating 0-2 away series whitewash against South Africa last month, Sri Lanka have been jolted early at home as well.

Regular skipper Dimuth Karnaratne has been ruled out of the first Test against England with a fractured thumb. Dinesh Chandimal will deputise in place of the 32-year-old opener.

England find themselves in similar soup as all-rounder Moeen Ali has been ruled out of the entire series after he contracted the UK-born strain of the coronavirus. In terms of form, Joe Root's side are better placed, having clean swept the Proteas 3-0 in South Africa in the T20 series in November-December last year.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Ramesh Mendis, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan

England Test squad: Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka v England 1st Test: Who won the toss today?

Hosts Sri Lanka have won the toss in the first Test and opted to bat first.

The playing XI for the first Sri Lanka v England Test match

Sri Lanka’s playing XI: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

England’s playing XI: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad