Sri Lanka to tour Oman for two T20Is before World Cup

Oman has emerged as Sri Lanka's new opponents as both the teams will clash before the T20 World Cup in the UAE. According to the Times of Oman, both sides will play two T20s prior to their first-round games in the mega event. Oman is also one of the hosts of the T20 World Cup.

Though the two teams are in different groups, the conditions in Oman are quite similar to the UAE. Hence, Sri Lanka will get a much-needed opportunity to familiarize themselves with the region before they enter the Super 12 stage.

Oman coach and former Sri Lankan cricketer Duleep Mendis confirmed the development. Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley De Silva also backed it up to Newswire.

"Sri Lanka will be playing two T20 matches against Oman during the tour and we are extremely pleased that they decided to come to Oman on their way to the UAE," Mendis said as quoted by Newswire.

Can Oman make the best of their home advantage and seal a Super 12 spot in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WINtVKJPL8 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) August 18, 2021

We are glad that the Oman team will get the opportunity to play a full-strength Sri Lanka squad: Duleep Mendis

Oman cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Duleep Mendis said that the T20 matches will be an incredible opportunity for a full-strength Sri Lankan outfit before the first round of the tournament. The 68-year old sees it as an opportunity for the Lankans to adjust to the conditions in the UAE and for Oman to play a top side before the marquee competition.

"We are glad that the Oman team will be getting the opportunity to play a full-strength Sri Lanka squad which will participate in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. The two T20 matches will help both teams as Sri Lanka will have to get acclimatized before reaching the UAE and Oman would have a crack at a top side just before the tournament starts," said Mendis.

Sri Lanka will have gained some confidence after beating India in the 3-match T20 series at home. They also have another T20 series lined up against South Africa in Colombo in September, which will consist of three matches.

