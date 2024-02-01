Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The one-off Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test will start on Friday (February 2) at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. It's a historic occasion because it's the first time the two nations will cross swords in the longest format of the game.

Afghanistan made their Test debut in 2018. While they have competed against India and Bangladesh in the format, they have never battled the Lankans before.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the visitors in the historic Test, while the home team will play under all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2024 schedule (with match timings in IST)

Apart from the one-off Test, Afghanistan will also battle Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is during their tour. The squads for the two series are yet to be announced, but the dates are out. Here's the full schedule of the tour:

February 2-6: One-off Test match, Colombo - 10:00 AM IST

February 9: 1st ODI, Pallekele - 2:30 PM IST

February 11: 2nd ODI, Pallekele - 2:30 PM IST

February 14: 3rd ODI, Pallekele - 2:30 PM IST

February 17: 1st T20I, Dambulla - 7:00 PM IST

February 19: 2nd T20I, Dambulla - 7:00 PM IST

February 21: 3rd T20I, Dambulla - 7:00 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2024 telecast channel list

Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan games live in India. Only English commentary will be available for this series.

Fans can stream the games live online on the Sony LIV website and application after buying a subscription.

FanCode also owns the rights to stream the games live in India. New users will have to buy a tour pass worth ₹89 to catch the live action.

India: FanCode and Sony LIV (Live streaming)

India: Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD (TV)

