Australia's Mitchell Marsh unlikely to take part in ODI series against Sri Lanka due to side strain

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the third and final T20I of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. He suffered a side strain during the second T20I at Colombo, which Australia won by three wickets.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 30-year-old will need around two weeks to recover from the side strain.

Marsh could also be ruled out of Australia's impending five-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to commence on June 14. He could skip the white-ball games to ensure that he is fit for next month's Test series.

The right-hander was replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for the third T20I that is currently being played at the Pallekele International Stadium. It is worth mentioning that the Aussies have already pocketed the series by winning the first two fixtures.

Marsh scored 11 runs off seven deliveries in the second T20I against Sri Lanka and bowled a solitary over in the contest. He did not get a chance to bat in the series opener as the side chased down the total of 128 with 10 wickets to spare.

The player was also ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan earlier this year due to a hip flexor injury. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), where he had to miss several games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Australia's squad for Sri Lanka tour

ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far