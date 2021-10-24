Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

A buoyant Sri Lanka will take on a confident Bangladesh in Match 15 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both Asian sides qualified for the Super 12 from the Round 1 stage and find themselves in Group 1 alongside England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies.

Sri Lanka impressed in Round 1, winning all their three matches. They began with a seven-wicket triumph over Namibia, and then defeated Ireland by 70 runs. In their last match, they rolled over an abysmal Netherlands for 44. Although Sri Lanka’s bowling proved too good for opponents, their top-order batting remains a matter of concern. They lost early wickets in all three matches, including in the tiny chase of 45 against the Dutch.

Bangladesh were stunned by Scotland in their opening encounter in Round 1 but recovered well to get the better of Oman before brushing aside the Papua New Guinea challenge. They have some issues of their own to sort out, especially in the batting department.

SRI vs BAN - Today’s match playing 11s

SRI playing 11: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

BAN playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

SRI vs BAN - Today's match opening batters list

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are the opening batters for Sri Lanka. Nissanka has had a mixed run so far. He scored 61 versus Ireland but was dismissed for 5 and 0 in the other two games. Perera struggled as he made 11 and 0 in the first two games before scoring an unbeaten 33 against Netherlands.

Liton Das and Mohammad Naim will do the opening duty for Bangladesh. Das had a poor run in Round 1 with scores of 6, 5 and 29. Naim scored 64 against Oman before being dismissed for a duck against PNG.

SRI vs BAN - Today's match pitch report

According to Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik, the wicket looks brown. The surface is expected to be slow and low. It was relayed and hence the sheen isn’t visible. Bowlers will need to bowl wicket-to-wicket.

SRI vs BAN - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Joel Wilson

Third Umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

SRI vs BAN T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining his choice, Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka said:

“Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. After the IPL, the wicket is up-and-down, can't guess what it is, that's we want to bowl. The environment has been really good, we are in a very good mood. The youngsters are very confident.”

Sri Lanka have been forced to make one change. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana is unfit and has been replaced by Binura Fernando.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah stated that they are not disappointed with losing the toss as they would have batted first in any case. Bangladesh too have made one change to their side. Nasum Ahmed comes in for Taskin Ahmed.

Edited by Sai Krishna