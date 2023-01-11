"Sri Lanka will be wary of him" - Wasim Jaffer on prospect of facing Rohit Sharma at Eden Gardens

Former India Test player Wasim Jaffer expects Sri Lanka to be wary of Rohit Sharma, especially at Eden Gardens, where the second ODI will take place. Jaffer said that the way Rohit batted in the first ODI is a sign of things to come.

Returning from injury, the right-hander looked in ominous touch in the opening game against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10). The 35-year-old struck 83 from 67 and built a solid opening partnership of 143 with Shubman Gill to set the tone for India's daunting total of 373.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said that Rohit at the Eden Gardens against Sri Lanka spells trouble for the visitors, as the right-hander averages 57.58 in 12 international games there. Talking about the veteran's knock of 264 at the venue in 2014, Jaffer said:

"Rohit Sharma will also play against Sri Lanka on this occasion, making fans remember that particular innings. Although the pitch has changed, as it assists the fast bowlers more as the ground has been relayed. However, Kolkata remains Rohit's favourite venue, having made a hundred in the IPL, scoring a double hundred in ODIs and mustering a Test century.:

He continued:

"I feel wherever Rohit (goes, he) will want to carry that pitch. Sri Lanka will be wary of him, especially how he batted in the first ODI, and it will be interesting to see what the fans have in store."

When asked whether Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav will miss out again, the former player said that despite the duo making the most of their opportunities, they might not play. He said:

"Rohit Sharma told in the press conference that he will prioritise the first-choice players, and he did so in the opening game. Both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul played. I understand the decision even if Kishan and Suryakumar have made the most of their chances."

He added:

"It's sad that even after making 200 runs, they come second. However, it creates good competition and sends a message that you haven't forgotten your first-choice players. It will keep the pressure on Shubman Gill, which is also good for Indian cricket."

Rohit had mentioned in the pre-series press conference about giving Gill an opportunity despite Kishan's double-hundred in the left-hander's most recent game. Meanwhile, Suryakumar has been in sublime form in T20Is, but Shreyas Iyer's presence keeps the swashbuckling right-hander out of the ODI XI.

"I don't see any changes for this game" - Wasim Jaffer

Indian cricket team (Credits: Twitter)

Despite raising concerns about Mohammed Shami coming in at No. 8, Jaffer thinks India could go in with the same bowling attack, as the Kolkata pitch helps fast bowlers. He said:

"I don't see any changes for this game because I mentioned previously that Kolkata's deck assists fast bowlers more. Hence, you want to go for three seamers. They should go in unchanged, as you would back Siraj, Malik, Shami, and Hardik to do well on the track."

The hosts wrapped up a 67-run win in the first ODI after making 373, headlined by Virat Kohli's hundred.

