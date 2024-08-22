Sri Lankan pacer Milan Rathnayake registers the highest score by a men's Test debutant at number 9

Sri Lankan pacer Milan Ratnayake, who made his Test debut against England on Wednesday, August 21 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, registered the highest score by a men's Test debutant at number 9. The 28-year-old scored 72 runs off 135 balls which included six fours and two sixes.

The previous best by a men's Test debutant batting at number 9 was held by former Indian bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who amassed 71 runs on his Test debut against Pakistan in January 1983. Ratnayake's knock is also the second-highest Test score by a Sri Lankan at number 9. Former spinner Upul Chandana tops the list having scored 92 runs against Zimbabwe in 2002.

Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back after disastrous start to England tour

Earlier, Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat first in Manchester. The visitors got off to a disastrous start losing three wickets with just six runs on the board. Although wickets were falling quickly at the other end, De Silva stood firm and produced a captain's knock. The 32-year-old amassed 74 runs off 84 balls in an innings studded with eight fours.

With debutant Milan Rathnayake combining well with his captain, the Lankans eventually posted 236 in 74 overs. Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir starred with the cherry for England picking up three wickets each. In reply, Ollie Pope's men were 22-0 in four overs at the end of the first day's play.

After this game, the caravan will head to London as the two sides square off in the second and third Test matches at Lord's and the Kennington Oval respectively. The England tour began on a disappointing note for the Dhananjaya de Silva-led side who lost the only warm-up fixture they played against the England Lions by seven wickets in Worcester.

