Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after India tour

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal will retire from all forms of international cricket after the team's upcoming tour of India.

34-year-old Lakmal made his international debut in an ODI against India in Nagpur in December 2009. He was handed his Test debut against West Indies in November 2010 while his T20I journey began in June 2011 against England in Bristol.

Lakmal has so far represented Sri Lanka in 68 Tests and has 168 wickets to his credit at an average of 36.28 with four five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, he has 109 wickets in 86 games and in T20Is, eight from 11 matches.

Apart from his bowling, the pacer also captained Sri Lanka in five Tests out of which the team won three. Two of his wins as skipper came against South Africa in Galle in July 2018 and the other against West Indies in Bridgetown in the same year.

In his retirement letter, Lakmal wrote:

"I'm indebted to Sri Lanka Cricket for giving me this astonishing opportunity and having faith in me to bring back my motherland honour as it has been an absolute pleasure to be associated with the board that shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development.”

He added:

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for all my players, coaches, team managers, support staff, administrative staff and all other support staff."

Lakmal’s best Test bowling figures (in an innings) of 5 for 47 were registered against the Windies in North Sound in March 2021. He has also claimed Test five-fers in Christchurch, Port Elizabeth and Brisbane.

In one-dayers, his best of 4 for 13 was registered against India in Dharamsala in December 2017.

Sri Lanka Cricket pays tribute to Suranga Lakmal

Reacting to Lakmal’s decision to call it quits after the India tour, Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, said:

"We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India if the selectors consider him for the tour."

Praising the cricketer, he added:

"Lakmal has been an excellent contributor for Sri Lanka Cricket and delivered some memorable spells during his national career, and his services will be remembered well."

Sri Lanka are slated to tour India for two Tests and three T20Is from February 25 to March 18.

