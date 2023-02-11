Sridharan Sriram unlikely to be part of Bangladesh coaching staff under Chandika Hathurasingha - Reports 

Former Indian spinner Sridharan Sriram is unlikely to reprise his role as a consultant with the Bangladesh national team. He was roped in by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 to help with the team's preparations.

The BCB recently relieved Russell Domingo of his duties as head coach and recalled Chandika Hahurasingha for a second stint. The former Sri Lankan player served as the head coach from 2014 to 2017. The possibility of bringing in separate coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket was considered, but not finalized.

Sriram assumed the role of the primary coach in the T20I set-up after Domingo was asked to focus on the longer formats. The Indian was reportedly in Bangladesh during the league stages of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for clarity over his future within the coaching staff.

However, with the board not keen on hiring multiple coaches, his chances of returning are "very little". BCB Cricket Operations chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz:

"Sriram's chance (of returning in the Bangladesh national team) is very little because he is not available. Mainly he is not interested in BCB's terms."

Under the former Indian player, Bangladesh played 13 T20Is, winning four matches. He was in charge of the Bangla Tigers for their tour of the United Arab Emirates, the tri-series in New Zealand, and the T20 World Cup 2023 in Australia.

Sriram has also worked with the Australian team in the past as their spin bowling consultant. He played a huge role in honing the skills of Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, and the current crop of Aussie spinners.

He is also associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has played a key role in Wanindu Hasaranga's development.

Sriram was touted to be Bangladesh's next assistant coach

The coaching structure received clarity upon the appointment of Hathurasingha. However, the team is still without an assistant coach, a role that BCB was hoping Sriram would fill.

BCB is keen to hire a candidate who could assume the responsibilities of the head coach if needed.

As things stand, the appointment of an assistant coach is unlikely until the white-ball series against England ends. Yunus added:

"The assistant coach will be batting oriented but before the England series the chance of getting an assistant coach is very slim."

Bangladesh's next international assignment comes in the form of a white-ball series against England on home soil.

The hosts are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against England, beginning on March 1.

