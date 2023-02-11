Former Australian captain Allan Border was miffed with Steve Smith's antics during the first Test, which included a 'thumbs-up' gesture whenever he was beaten by a delivery. The gesture was one of several highlights of the series opener, which saw India trump the visitors by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

Indian spinners, especially Ravindra Jadeja, got the better of Smith over the course of the three days of the first Test. The former skipper could not handle the sharp turn and was often beaten on his outside edge, and then oddly commended the bowler for breaching his defense.

Smith popularized the gesture during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka in June 2022. He brought out the 'thumbs-up' after being beaten by debutant Prabath Jayasuriya. The ace batter is an animated presence at the crease and he was on show during the first Test against India as well.

However, Border was not amused by the gesture and lashed onto Smith after the culmination of the contest on Saturday, February 11. He said on Fox Sports:

"Play with a harder edge. I mean, we’re giving blokes the thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the off stump. What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don’t go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We’re even giving someone thumbs up … bloody hell."

Smith was eventually outfoxed by the arm ball in the first innings against Jadeja for 37 runs. The ace batter was unbeaten in the second innings as Australia were bundled out for 91 to wrap up the proceedings as India took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

"There’s so many scars there now, it’s going to be a tough few days" - Allan Border

Australia's woes in India with the red ball continued as they were on the receiving end of a humiliating defeat. The Aussies had no answer to India's spin barrage and will hope to bounce back in the second Test in Delhi.

Stating that things cannot possibly get any worse than this for Pat Cummins and Co., Border said:

“There’s so many scars there now, it’s going to be a tough few days. You can talk the talk, but ultimately the boys with the bat in hand and ball in hand have got to do the job."

Border continued:

“It’s going to be hard to find a way, but they’ve just got to do it. A big, soul-searching dressing room drink-a-thon tonight, just to try to thrash something out. That’s as bad as we can play, there’s only one way to go from here."

Barring Todd Murphy's performance, with the debutant claiming seven wickets, Australia did not have anything to take away as a positive. The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on February 17.

