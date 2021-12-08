"Staggered no Broad on this kind of surface" - Michael Vaughan questions England's team selection for 1st Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned England's team selection that saw veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad sit out the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

With James Anderson missing from the first Test, Broad was an obvious choice for the Brisbane encounter. However, the English think tank went with the pace trio of Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood for the campaign opener.

Taking to Twitter, Michael Vaughan wrote:

"A juicy pitch at GABBA .. Done more than I have ever seen it in my time watching Ashes cricket .. Englands test batting for a long time hasn’t coped on these kind of pitches .. also staggered No Broad on this kind of surface."

Meanwhile, it was England's batting that was under the scanner, which got bowled out for 147 runs on day 1 of the first Test after opting to bat first. Michael Vaughan also questioned England's batting, which has struggled to perform as a team for quite some time now.

Pat Cummins derails England with a five-wicket haul

Pat Cummins produced a superlative effort with the ball in his first Test as captain to bowl out England for 147 runs on day 1 of the first Test at the Gabba.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who was doubtful for the series-opener, kickstarted the Ashes series with a bang, dismissing Rory Burns for the first ball. Josh Hazlewood and Cummins hit the right line and length, forcing the England batters to edge to reduce the visitors to 60/5.

Jos Buttler launched a counter-attack to add a quickfire 50-run stand alongside Ollie Pope to take England's total to over 100 before Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green removed them in quick succession.

Pat Cummins didn't take long to bowl England out for 147 runs before rain forced the umpire to call off the day's play.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava