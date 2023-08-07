Star domestic batter Sarfaraz Khan gets married in Kashmir

Mumbai Ranji team player Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot with a girl hailing from Shopian district in Kashmir on Sunday, August 6. The wedding festivities took place in the bride's hometown in Kashmir.

The 25-year-old announced the news to the world with a post on his official Instagram handle. He shared a photo of himself in the company of his wife and expressed gratitude to the god in the caption.

Several cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Umran Malik, Axar Patel, Chris Gayle, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ruturaj Gaikwad sent him good wishes on the occasions through their comments on the post.

The Delhi Capitals batter has been a prolific performer with the bat in the domestic circuit. He has been piling up runs over the past few seasons in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and has been knocking at the door for selection into the Indian Test squad.

Many felt that Sarfaraz Khan would find a spot in the Indian team for the two-match Test series against West Indies last month, with selectors looking to rope in youngsters in place of struggling Cheteshwar Pujara. It was not the case, as selectors ignored Sarfaraz and opted to give maiden call-ups to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the West Indies tour.

"I don't believe in all that" - Saba Karim doesn't think Sarfaraz Khan has "off-field" issues

After Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in the Indian Test squad, a couple of reports emerged that his indiscipline, fitness, and angry gestures were the reasons behind it.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, former Indian selector Saba Karim recently gave his opinion on the matter and said:

"I don't believe in all that. I think that's the work of the management and the coach to handle such cricketers if there is any issue like that, but having interacted with Sarfaraz at all, I don't think there is an issue at all. If that is the issue, how come he has been playing regularly for Mumbai? [We have] not heard anything from the Mumbai coach or the captain or the management."

He added:

"He has been playing regularly, he has been fit, he has played most of the matches, and he has played all format matches for Mumbai, as well as the Rest of India or zonal levels," he said. "And he has done well in all those matches. That, in my mind, cannot be the ground for non-selection."

Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 2,466 runs over the past three Ranji Trophy seasons with an overall average of 79.65 and has still failed to find a place in the Indian team.