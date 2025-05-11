Star India seamer not an automatic selection for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests: Reports

Veteran India seamer Mohammed Shami is reportedly not an automatic choice for selection in the Test team playing XI following his shaky return from a long-term injury. The right-arm bowler last played for India in the whites during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC).

Undergoing surgery to treat an ankle injury, Shami missed the entirety of Team India's 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. He was in contention to make a return during the Border-Gavaskar series, having made his competitive return through domestic cricket.

The selectors, however, persisted with the likes of Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna to complement Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj throughout the tour.

Shami eventually made his long-anticipated return to international cricket during the home white-ball series against England. He also found a place in the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, his recent exploits with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been underwhelming, to say the least. He has lacked venom with the new ball, and has hardly been a threat to batters.

“As of now, Shami isn’t an automatic pick. It’s been months since he has come back to international cricket but he has barely been in rhythm. While IPL performances are usually not considered while picking India teams, Shami is struggling to finish his run-up and the ball is not carrying to the keeper like it used to before his Achilles tendon injury. He invariably goes back to the dressing room after a short spell for recovery,” a source told the Times of India.

Shami picked up only six wickets in nine IPL 2025 matches in his first season for SRH. He conceded runs at an economy are of 11.23, and had a bowling average of 56.17.

Mohammed Shami has taken 42 wickets in 14 Tests for India in England

The pacer has been a frontline bowling option for India in England for a decade. Across the last three tours, along with a couple of appearances in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Shami has made 14 Test appearances. He has taken 42 wickets in those matches at an average of 40.50, with no five-wicket hauls.

Team India will have to devise a way to construct their seam bowling unit for the five-match series since Bumrah's workload has to be managed while Shami is reportedly not a first-choice option. Fans and pundits have made a case for a left-arm pacer like Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, or Yash Dayal to be included in the mix, but it remains to be seen how the selection committee proceeds.

