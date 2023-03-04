Start of WPL 2023 opening match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians rescheduled from 7.30 pm to 8:00 pm

The start of the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been rescheduled.

The game, which was supposed to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday (March 4), will now start at 8.00 pm IST. The toss for the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 game will take place at 7.30 pm IST.

An official release from wplt20.com confirmed the same. The release also said that the gates will open for fans at 4.00 pm IST.

The grand opening ceremony of WPL 2023 will start at 6:25 pm IST. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will be part of the opening ceremony. Singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will also perform some of his musical chartbusters.

WPL 2023 opening match details

Gates Open: 4 pm IST

Opening Ceremony: 6:25 pm IST

Match - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Toss: 7:30 pm IST

Match Start: 8 pm IST

GG vs MI WPL 2023 Match 1 squad details

While Gujarat Giants will be led by star Australian keeper-batter Beth Mooney, Mumbai Indians will be captained by India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Star Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who won the Player of the Series in the Women’s T20 World Cup, is part of the Gujarat franchise. Apart from Harmanpreet, Mumbai will bank on all-rounders Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr to deliver the goods.

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita

