"Statpad hi kar lete ab itna dur khelne gye hi the"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping victory in one-sided 1st ODI vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma-led Team India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI on Thursday, July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. With this win, India have taken an early lead of 1-0 in the three-match series.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies got bundled out cheaply for 114 in just 23 overs. Their batting unit failed miserably against the visiting bowlers, who were clinical with the ball. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) starred in the bowling department. West Indies captain Shai Hope (43) was the only batter who fought for a while and did not throw away his wicket easily.

India then altered their batting order to provide a game time to a few players featuring in their first game of the Caribbean Tour. As a result, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got demoted down the order. Shubman Gill (7), Suryakumar Yadav (19), Hardik Pandya (5), and Shardul Thakur (1) failed to contribute much in the batting department.

Ishan Kishan (52) opened the batting in Rohit's absence and scored a brisk half-century to solidify his case for a spot in the full-strength Indian ODI squad. India found themselves at 97/5 in the chase, which forced Rohit Sharma to come to the crease. Jadeja (16*) and Rohit (12*) finished the chase without any further hiccups in 22.5 overs. Speaking after the match, the Indian captain said:

"I never thought the pitch was gonna play like that. It was the team's need to bowl first. It had everything for seamers and spinners but to restrict them to that score was a superb effort from the bowlers. It did for a bit. We wanted to give chances to the other guys."

Sharma added:

"We didn't think we would lose 5 wickets. We will keep trying those things as and when we feel it. We had the commanding position and decided to give some of the guys a go. Whenever we get an opportunity, we will try to accommodate those guys."

Fans enjoyed the one-sided low-scoring ODI series opener between India and West Indies in Barbados. They conveyed their views on the contest by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

The second ODI of the series will take place at the same venue on Saturday.