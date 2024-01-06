"Stepping up in big matches is a sign of a good player" - Reema Malhotra lauds Smriti Mandhana and her partnership with Shafali Verma in 1st T20I

Reema Malhotra has praised Smriti Mandhana for raising her game against the top teams throughout her career.

India bundled out Australia for 141 in the first T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 5. Mandhana then scored a 52-ball 54 and added 137 runs for the opening wicket with Shafali Verma to help the hosts register a comprehensive nine-wicket win.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Malhotra was asked about Mandhana becoming the second Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur to achieve the 3000-run milestone in T20I cricket during her innings.

"Stepping up in big matches is a sign of a good player. She performs better against good teams. You will keep creating milestones but the number of crucial, impactful and match-winning knocks you play against such teams get counted." Malhotra said

The former India all-rounder lauded the left-handed opener for performing better against formidable sides like Australia and England. She elaborated:

"Her record against Australia and England is good because she has a good-quality bowling attack in front of her. She scores runs against them and that is why she looks better than others. I feel those 3000 runs will keep growing. The more she plays, she will keep getting better."

Mandhana has amassed 3052 runs at an average of 27.49 in 122 T20I innings. She has a better record against Australia and England, having aggregated 1403 runs in 44 innings against them at an average of 34.22.

"Both know their game very well" - Reema Malhotra praises Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's partnership

Smriti Mandhana (right) and Shafali Verma smashed 59 runs in the powerplay overs. [P/C: Getty]

Reema Malhotra was also asked about her thoughts on Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma's partnership, to which she replied:

"Both know their game very well. Both like pace and Australia and England give you pace. You can play good shots when the ball comes onto the bat, especially Smriti Mandhana, who relies on timing. Shafali Verma's shot selection was exceptional."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the duo for adopting a low-risk approach in pursuit of a below-par target. She said:

"She didn't play only the power game but along the ground as well. The runs were coming from both ends, so they were complementing each other. I saw intelligence in the partnership. The percentage of risk was less. When you play low-risk cricket, the success percentage increases."

Shafali remained unbeaten on a 44-ball 64, a knock studded with six fours and three sixes. Mandhana struck seven fours and a six in her 54-run effort before she was dismissed while trying to hit Georgia Wareham for a maximum to finish the game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Are Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma the best opening pair in women's T20Is? Yes No 0 votes