Steve Smith breaks Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli's records to become the second-fastest to 27 Test hundreds 

Steve Smith roared back to form on Friday with an emphatic century in the third Test match between India and Australia. The hundred, his 27th in Test cricket, helped him become the second-fastest player to score 27 centuries.

The ton helped the Australian batsman pip Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who had taken 141 innings each to reach the mark. Smith managed to reach this milestone in just 136 innings.

Only Sir Don Bradman has scored 27 Test centuries faster than Smith. The legendary Australia batsman only needed 70 innings to achieve this feat.

Smith also went level with Sir Garfield Sobers, Viv Richards, and Ricky Ponting as the batsmen with the most Test hundreds against India with eight tons.

Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli's run-tally in Test cricket with a stellar innings

Steve Smith belted the India bowlers on his way to 131 runs.

Steve Smith also surpassed Virat Kohli's run tally of 7318 runs during his incredible innings. The 31-year-old now has 7368 runs to his name in the longest format of the game.

Smith had failed to reach double figures in his four innings in the series prior to the third Test match. However, he answered his critics in brilliant fashion with an incredible knock of 131.

The Indian bowlers didn't seem to have any idea on how to dismiss him. In the end, it took a run-out to send him back to the stands. It was a gutsy innings from Smith, and it showed the world that he is still one of the world's best batsmen in Test cricket, if not the best.

Smith, who was voted the ICC Test cricketer of the Decade last month, helped Australia score 338 in their first innings of the third Test. India made a strong start in response, and ended Day Two of the Test match at 96/2, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.