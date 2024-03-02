Steve Smith goes past Mark Waugh's tally of catches as he takes a one-handed stunner at slip on Day 3 of the 1st NZ vs AUS Test

Australia's Test vice-captain Steve Smith went past Mark Waugh for most catches for the national team as he plucked a one-handed stunner on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Off-spinner Travis Head came to the attack and made the breakthrough straight away.

The dismissal occurred in the 21st over of the innings as Pat Cummins brought on Head into the attack after bowling Nathan Lyon and himself for a while. The delivery to Will Young went straight as the right-handed batter pushed at it and went fine. Despite going in the wrong direction, Smith plucked out his left hand and the ball stuck as the Australians celebrated in delight.

As a result, Young had to walk back for 15 after facing 52 deliveries, with New Zealand chasing 369 for victory. By taking Young's catch, Smith's catch tally in Test cricket is now 182, going past Waugh's 181. Former captain Ricky Ponting tops the list for Australia with a staggering 196 grabs.

Steve Smith had earlier taken another sharp catch to get rid of Kane Williamson

Earlier, Steve Smith took another sharp catch when stationed at leg slip as Nathan Lyon made ace New Zealand batter Kane Williamson fall into the trap. As a result, Williamson perished cheaply once again. The right-handed batter was run out for a duck following a disastrous mix-up with Will Young in the first innings.

Australia resumed their day at 13-2, holding a 217-run lead. Nevertheless, the Blackcaps roared back, headlined by Glenn Phillips' fifer. Nathan Lyon top-scored with 41 as the Aussies folded for 164.

Lyon also starred with the ball as he dismissed Tom Latham and Williamson. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell survived some close shaves to take the home side to 111-3, with New Zealand still needing a further 258 runs with three wickets in hand.

