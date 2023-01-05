Star Australian batter Steve Smith continues to rise through the echelons in Australian and Test cricket history as he scored his 30th ton in the format. It also meant that the right-handed batter went past the legendary Donald Bradman's tally of 29 Test centuries.

Smith reached the milestone in the 109th over on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday, January 4. He hit a pull shot off Anrich Nortje through the backward square leg region to the ropes to bring up his ton.

In the process, the former skipper also crossed the likes of Michael Clarke and Matthew Hayden in the list of highest run-getters in Tests for Australia. He is now only behind Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927) with 8,647 runs.

Furthermore, Steve Smith's 30 centuries is now level with Hayden's tally in Test cricket and is third behind Ponting (41) and Waugh (32). It was also his second Test hundred of the summer after an unbeaten 200 against the West Indies in Perth, equalling Bradman's 29 Test tons.

Nevertheless, the vice-captain, who also crossed 1000 Test runs at the venue, departed immediately after reaching three figures. He offered a simple caught-and-bowled chance to off-spinner Keshav Maharaj off the first ball of the 110th over. It also ended his enormous partnership of 209 with Usman Khawaja.

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja bat through the morning session wicketless

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja were sublime throughout the morning session on Day 2 as they added 109 runs to extend Australia's dominance. The pair resumed at 147/2 from Day 1 where only 47 overs were possible due to continuous rain and bad light.

After the home side lost David Warner cheaply in the fourth over, Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne combined to add 135 runs. Anrich Nortje eked out a breakthrough late in the day to dismiss Labuschagne for 79 as he edged a lifting delivery to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps.

However, Smith and Khawaja took Australia past 350 before the former fell with the score on 356. Khawaja and Travis Head then joined hands to take the Aussies to 394/3 at Tea on Day 2, with the former unbeaten on 179 and the latter batting on 17.

Australia lead the three-match series by a 2-0 scoreline and will look to complete the whitewash in Sydney.

