Steve Smith opens up on India playing only in Dubai after loss in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Australia captain Steve Smith has shared his thoughts on Team India playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai. The right-handed batter also acknowledged that the Men in Blue thoroughly deserved victory after outplaying them in the first semifinal on Tuesday, March 4.

With India refusing to travel to Pakistan, the designated host of the eight-team event, due to geopolitics, several experts opined that the Men in Blue were handed an undue advantage. The likes of Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain said Team India were lucky not to travel to other venues, unlike other teams.

Speaking at a presser after the semifinal against India, Smith said (as quoted by Perth Now):

"It is what it is. India played some really good cricket here. The surface suits their style with the spinners that they've got and the seamers that they have at their disposal for a wicket like that. They played well, they outplayed us and they deserve the victory."

After opting to bat first, the Aussies posted a competitive 264 in 49.3 overs. However, the Men in Yellow's second-string bowling unit meant that they were unable to build pressure on India consistently and lost the match by six wickets.

"We were probably just that one wicket down too many at a few stages" - Steve Smith on IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 35-year-old, who top-scored for his team with 73, felt Australia had the opportunity to go beyond 300 but kept losing wickets. The veteran also credited Virat Kohli (84) for how he plotted the run-chase. In the same interview, Smith said:

"We had our opportunities throughout to post something up above 300. We were probably just that one wicket down too many at a few stages throughout the innings. If we extended one of those partnerships a little bit we're probably getting up 290 - 300 and we're putting a bit of pressure on the scoreboard. We took it as deep as we could, but they chased really nicely. (Virat Kohli) is arguably the best chaser the game has seen, he played really well again."

Team India will either face South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

