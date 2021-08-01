Steve Smith relives his "favourite Test century" on 2-year anniversary of the knock

Steve Smith relived his famous Edgbaston century in the 2019 Ashes on its second anniversary by sharing a heartfelt post on his official Instagram handle. Smith shared a picture of himself and then captioned it:

On this day 2 years ago I scored my favourite Test 100 at Edgbaston. So many emotions came out in this moment and I’ll always cherish it

It was a very special knock for Smith personally, as he was making a comeback into international cricket in this match after serving a suspension. It was the first Test of the 2019 Ashes held in England. The English crowd gave him a hostile reception when he entered the crease on Day 1.

But Steve Smith overcame the opposition and showcased elite batsmanship at Edgbaston to mesmerize cricket fans around the globe. He hit centuries (144 and 142) in both innings of the match and played a pivotal role in Australia's win in the encounter.

The same crowd that booed Steve Smith on Day 1 gave the Australia star a standing ovation after his stellar performances across both innings.

On this day in 2019 steve smith played his first game after a year of ban ,the England crowd mocked ,booed even showed sand paper when he entered but he ended in scoring 144(219) and left the field with a bow.Edgbaston will remember you smudge!#stevesmith #smudge #edgbaston pic.twitter.com/Qdigkidjv6 — Bruce Wayne (@Ajith_0605) August 1, 2021

My main goal is to be fit for the Ashes: Steve Smith

Steve Smith is currently recuperating from an injury at home in Sydney. He recently spoke about his recovery process and his goals moving forward this year. He revealed that being fit and available for the Ashes in December will be his priority.

“There’s still a bit of time between now and [the T20 World Cup], and I’m tracking okay at the moment – it’s slow, but I’m going okay. I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure, but from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal – to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in,” Steve Smith said.

He then concluded by saying:

“I want to put myself in a position where I can have that kind of impact. If that means not partaking in the World Cup, then we’ll have to go down that path, but hopefully we don’t have to go there.”

