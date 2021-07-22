Steve Smith reveals the advice he gives to his partners while batting with them

Steve Smith recently revealed the importance of communication while batting in a partnership. He shared a video on his official Youtube handle in which he gave some tips about communication to his fans.

The former Australian skipper explained the significance of proper communication in team sport and followed it up with his own experiences. Smith started by stating that communication in relations is very important and then delves deeper into the subject.

"The key to any relationship is communication. Communication between partners out in the middle is hugely important. You would have seen on the TV players coming together to have a small chat in between overs. I think it's important there to establish where you want to score, where you might be able to get a quick single, what's going on with the ball if there's any swing or seam, just talking and communicating around what's happening out in the middle."

Steve Smith later revealed that he would always advise his partners to watch the ball carefully before his partner in the middle returns to the crease to face the next ball. By that he meant:

"Watch the ball like a Hawk, as closely as you can. It's the most important thing coming down at you. You have got to watch it that closely and concentrate as much as you can."

Keep the calls loud, clear, and precise: Steve Smith's advice on running between the wickets

Steve Smith stresses the importance of lucid communication while running between wickets. He then proceeds to give some beneficial tips to the fans to avoid getting run out.

"When running between wickets, it's important to call as clearly and loudly as possible. The last thing you want to be is back in the shed being run out. So keep those calls loud, clear, and precise." adviced Smith

Steve Smith signed off by saying:

"Communication is a vital part of our game. Make sure you know what players around you are doing. Communicate effectively and enjoy yourselves out there"

