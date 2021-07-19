"New Zealand thoroughly deserved to be inaugural WTC champions" - Steve Smith 

Steve Smith recently participated in a Q&A session on his Instagram. The Australian star interacted with fans and answered questions on a wide range of cricketing topics. Smith initiated the session by saying it was a cozy night in lockdown in Sydney and proceeded to invite questions from his followers.

When asked about his opinion on the concept of WTC and his excitement for the next edition, Steve Smith said:

"It is definitely a great addition to make the Test cricket more exciting, and I loved to be a part of it this time around. Congratulations to New Zealand for the title they thoroughly deserved to be the inaugural WTC champions. I am really excited for the second cycle and eagerly waiting to represent Australia in it and hopefully perform well."

Another fan asked Smith about his IPL stint with the Delhi Capitals and playing under Rishabh Pant. The former Australia skipper answered:

" It was exciting to be a part of the team and looking forward to playing again in the second half of the IPL for Delhi. Pant is an impressive player and a friendly captain to be around."

Steve Smith is currently recovering from an elbow injury that has sidelined him from cricket since the end of March. He is making the most of this break from the bio-bubble by spending quality time at home with his family.

Still hopeful of playing in the T20 World Cup in October: Steve Smith

Smith recently opened up about his return to the field. The batsman said if such a situation arises where he needs to choose between the Ashes and the T20 World Cup, he might contemplate skipping the T20 World Cup in October and prioritizing being fit for the Ashes.

"There’s still a bit of time between now and [the T20 World Cup], and I’m tracking okay at the moment – it’s slow, but I’m going okay. I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure, but from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal – to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in," said Steve Smith.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee