Steve Smith reveals the one thing he hates the most about playing cricket [Watch]

Steve Smith has done numerous interviews during the India vs Australia series, giving fans an insight into his fascinating cricketing brain. The Australian’s latest video interview with Nathan Lyon has shed light on the one thing he hates about playing cricket.

Seven, one of the official broadcasters of the India vs Australia series, recently revealed the video on their social media channels as a part of their ‘Team Bonding’ series.

Lyon: "Bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate at Chennai was pretty cool."

Smith: "Yeah I've got Sachin in my pocket as well, caught bat pad."



One of the eye-catching moments from the interaction between the Australian duo is when Nathan Lyon asks Steve Smith about the latter’s least favorite thing while playing cricket. Pre-empting the response, Lyon guesses that the answer to the question would be “Nothing”, but Smith has a special answer up his sleeve.

The batsman then goes on to reveal that his least favorite thing about playing cricket is packing his cricket kit at the end of the day. Steve Smith admitted that he doesn’t enjoy putting his bats away after he’s done playing.

Nathan Lyon seemed to be surprised at Steve Smith’s answer. He then asked a question that gave an insight into Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith’s friendship.

After Lyon wondered whether Marnus Labuschagne helps Smith pack his bags, the former Australian captain admitted that his teammate has helped him pack his kit in the past.

“Marnus did do that once and let’s see if we can get another deal. I think, definitely."

Here’s a look at Steve Smith’s outstanding record at Melbourne

The batsman has an average of 113.50 in Boxing Day Tests at MCG

Getting to matters on the field, Steve Smith would be raring to be amongst the runs when the Boxing Day Test begins at Melbourne. The batsman failed to make an impression in the first Test, scoring 1 in the first innings before being 1* in the second, as Australia wrapped up the chase.

Steve Smith has an insane record at the MCG 👑🔥



The 31-year-old has a splendid record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he has played 7 Boxing Day Tests. With an average of 113.50, Steve Smith averages the highest at Melbourne out of all venues in Australia. The right-handed batsman has scored 908 runs in 7 Boxing Day Tests, while also notching up four centuries and three 50+ scores during the same period.