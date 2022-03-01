Steve Smith reveals vertigo episode during his recovery from concussion

Australia's Test vice-captain Steve Smith has opened up on the vertigo incident during his recovery from concussion. The right-handed batter, who will resume his practice sessions ahead of the Test series against Pakistan, has said that things are progressing well now.

Smith suffered the second concussion of his career while fielding during the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The 32-year-old hit his head hard on the ground while trying to save a six. As a result, he missed the three remaining T20Is of that series.

Speaking to reporters from Islamabad, Smith said he struggled due to the vertigo incident two weeks ago. However, he was treated to an Epley manoeuvre to get his inner ear crystals back, enabling a smooth recovery.

He said in this regard, as quoted by Perth Now:

"A couple of Fridays ago, I had a vertigo inciden,t where I was struggling for a bit that day. But I had the Epley manoeuvre and got the crystals back where they're supposed to be in the inner ear - it's not a very comfortable place to be; I will tell you that."

"After that, things settled down and progressed really nicely. I have been able to do all the exercise stuff that I needed to do to get myself back to that ready-to-play state, so everything is going well."

The former Australian captain sustained his first concussion in the 2019 Ashes series, while facing Jofra Archer. During the second Test, he copped a blow to his head off Archer's short-pitched bowling. Although the right-hander missed the subsequent game, he returned in the fourth Test and hit a double hundred.

"The head has progressed really well the last few days, so I am feeling in a good space" - Steve Smith

The New South Wales batter has added that he has faced spinners at the nets, and will face fast bowlers, as his head feels fine. Smith believes he should be up and ready for the first Test starting Friday after facing the pacers, saying:

"Recovering from that concussion, I have faced some side-arm and a few spinners. So I have the opportunity to face some fast bowlers today, which I am looking forward to. And I am looking forward to the next three days of prep before we get started on Friday."

"The head has progressed really well the last few days, so I am feeling in a good space. I had a couple of good hits in Melbourne before we came away. But today is obviously just about ticking off facing fast bowling. And once that is done, then everything should be fine."

Notably, this is Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, and the visitors will hope to repeat that series win again.

