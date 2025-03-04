Steve Smith survives despite getting bowled by Axar Patel in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Australia captain Steve Smith survived a major scare after the bails stayed put on the stump grooves after contact with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against India on March 4. The ace batter was left stranded as he watched the ball trickle towards the stumps after deflecting off his pad in the 14th over by left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Smith was tasked with leading Australia's charge in the middle overs after both openers were dismissed in the first powerplay. With the spinners bowling in tandem, the batter was watchful with Marnus Labuschagne at the other end. After avoiding a potential ugly run-out following a mix-up with his batting partner, Smith was rewarded with a reprieve off the very next delivery.

The right-handed batter tried to fend off Axar Patel to close out the over, but could only get an inside edge which struck his pad, before rolling gently along the ground towards the stump. The ball was moving with decent pace as Smith was left rooted in his spot inside the crease.

Although the ball hit the stumps with sufficient force behind it, the bails remained intact. Have a look at the incident right here:

The weight of the zing bails, which includes the LED lights and wiring, has led to several such instances in recent memory.

A potential dismissal at that stage would have exposed the middle-order far earlier than Australia's intention. Smith was batting on 23 when the incident transpired, while the score at that point read 72-2.

Steve Smith ticking along nicely in the middle overs against Indian spinners in Champions Trophy semifinal

The Australian skipper has shrugged off the reprieves and has built up momentum by being watchful against the Indian spinners. Labuschagne has also grown in confidence at the other end, getting the odd boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking while Smith drops anchor.

As of writing, Australia are placed at 105-2 after 21 overs, with Smith batting on 36 runs off 53 deliveries. Shami has been reintroduced into the attack after a three-over spell with the new ball in the first powerplay.

