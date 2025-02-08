Steve Smith takes a blinder to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has once again displayed his fielding credentials by plucking a blinder on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The veteran cricketer snaffled a one-handed catch to break the crucial partnership, sending his opposite number Dhananjaya de Silva packing for 23 off 46 balls.

The dismissal occurred in the 39th over of the innings as left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann came on to bowl his 13th. The 28-year-old drew the right-handed batter with a full delivery outside off-stump and it turned enough to take the edge.

Smith moved smartly to take the catch with the ball dying on him. However, the umpires were not convinced and decided to send it upstairs. On replay, it was deemed a clean catch as Australia broke a threatening 47-run stand to peg back the hosts.

It was also Kuhnemann's third wicket of the innings, having dismissed Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne earlier. Nathan Lyon had earlier got the better of Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal to reduce the home side to 98/4 at lunch.

Incidentally, Steve Smith went past Ricky Ponting on Day 1 of the second Test for most catches by an Australian in the format and currently has 198 under his belt.

Steve Smith's second hundred of the series gives Australia's 157-run lead

Steve Smith scored his 36th hundred. (Credits: Getty)

The 36-year-old had struck his second hundred of the series, scoring 131 on a tricky surface and under scorching conditions as the tourists took a healthy 157-run lead. The veteran's partnership of 259 with Alex Carey, who top-scored with 156, gave their side an upper hand. Although the Baggy Greens began the second day at 330/3, they lost their last seven wickets only for 64 runs.

While Australia have already retained the coveted Warne-Muralitharan, they would want to register their first series win in Sri Lanka since 2011.

