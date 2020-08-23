Steve Smith will be the biggest threat for Indian bowlers in the Australia series: RP Singh

Former Indian pacer RP Singh believes that Australian star batsman Steve Smith will be the biggest threat for the Indian bowlers when they tour Down Under. RP Singh feels that if India aspire to win the Test series against Australia again, they will have to get the better of Smith.

Steve Smith was banned in March 2018 for 12 months for being involved in the ball-tampering scandal along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. However, 12 months later, he made a sensational return to international cricket, helping the Australian team reach the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Smith was also in fine form in the Ashes series and helped Australia retain the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years.

"I personally think Smith is going to be the biggest challenge for our bowlers during the Test series. He's been in phenomenal form ever since his return to international cricket. He climbed to the number one spot in the Test rankings for batsmen in no time despite not playing for more than a year," RP Singh told MyKhel in an exclusive interview.

"His unconventional batting style makes it even more difficult for the bowlers to dismiss him. He's going to be the biggest threat for sure and the contest between bat and ball, Down Under, is definitely going to be very interesting," he further added.

Indian pacers are world-class and capable of picking up 20 wickets in a game: RP Singh

India have a fantastic pace battery and the likes of Mohammad Sami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav have been in fantastic form over the past couple of years. India became the first Asian team to win a Test series Down Under back in 2018-19 when they won the series 2-1.

While many believe that India's win was due to the absence of Smith and Warner, RP Singh feels that the Indian pace attack is world class and capable to rattling any batting line-up. He also believes that the batsmen will have to step up and put runs on the board.

"If we talk about Team India, our pacers are also world-class and they capable of picking up 20 wickets in a game. As far as our batting is concerned, we have quality players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Their performances will be key to India's success Down Under this time around as well," RP Singh said.

With world class players on both sides, the India-Australia series promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest.