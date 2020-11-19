I still believe AB de Villiers is one of the best players in the world: Mark Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has admitted that AB de Villiers is very much in the scheme of things with regards to the two T20 World Cups coming up in the next two years. South Africa will play the 2021 T20 World Cup in India and the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I have not had a discussion with him since COVID-19. We will see as we get closer to the World Cup. I still believe he is one of the best players in the world," Boucher said while speaking to the media.

De Villiers announced his shock announcement from international cricket in 2018 but has continued to feature in T20 leagues. De Villiers will skip this year’s Big Bash League, owing to the impending birth of his third child coupled with COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the player was in brilliant form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. The former South African captain blasted 454 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 158.74.

Mark Boucher wants the Proteas to start afresh against England

Mark Boucher

South Africa are currently preparing to face England at home in a limited-overs series, which kicks off with the first T20 at Cape Town on November 27th.

The Proteas have been struggling across all the three formats of late, but Mark Boucher has claimed that the team will go in with a fresh mindset when the latest series against 50-over World Cup winners England gets underway.

"We have started afresh and restructured our values. It is all based on a performance model. We can put it to the test now, and who better to test us than the world champions England,” said Mark Boucher.

"I am excited and nervous, but I think that is a good thing. A lot of the players are nervous, too," added the former South African wicket-keeper.

Boucher also explained that the team’s new philosophy is all about being positive as well as aggressive.

"We want to be nice and aggressive, that is the way the game is going. You can’t be mavericks either, you need to be smart. We are trying to help the batters and bowlers add shots or varieties of balls to their game to help them develop," said Mark Boucher.

South Africa and England will feature in three T20Is and as many ODIs from November 27th to December 9th.